PM and spouse sign book of blessing on occasion of His Majesty King Rama X’s Coronation Day anniversary on May 4, 2020







May 4, 2020, at 0900hrs, at the Red Room, 904 Royal Bureau, the Grand Palace, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, together with Assoc. Prof. Naraporn Chan-o-cha, spouse, and the Deputy Prime Ministers and spouses, signed the book of blessing on auspicious occasion of His Majesty King Rama X’s Coronation Day anniversary. (Thaigov.go.th)