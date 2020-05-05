PM praised Thai labors of all sectors for their value to Thai economy

On occasion of the Labor Day, Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha praised Thai labors of all sectors for their part in strengthening and increasing value added to the Thai economy. National Labor Day is a significant occasion to all workers who drives national economic growth. The Government strongly intends to enhance efficiency in all aspects of production sector, and strives to adopt high technology and innovation to increase labor capability and skills as a preparation for the post-COVID-19 ‘new normal’. They will receive equal access to social security and rights, as well as safety and occupational health according to international labor standards in order to elevate quality of life and incomes. (Thaigov.go.th)

















