Highway police ready for Bangkok-bound traffic

Highway police have been prepared to facilitate Bangkok-bound traffic today and tomorrow as people are returning from the long weekend.







Pol Col Ekarat Limsangkat, deputy commander of the Highway Police, said the Bangkok-bound traffic would be 2-3% less congested than what had happened after Asarnha Bucha and Buddhist Lent holidays early this month.



Highway police would apply their conventional traffic facilitation measures for festivals by opening special lanes and limiting road maintenance locations. In addition, they would closely supervise the rest areas on Highway 7 (Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway) because many motorists had stopped over there and caused traffic congestion, Pol Col Ekarat said. Police would manage parking at the rest areas so that traffic backlogs would not reach the motorway.

Pol Col Ekarat said that meanwhile there would not be a problem on Rama II Road that had seen heavy congestion due to flooding at its 41st kilometer marker relating to rain and high tide. He quoted weathermen as predicting either no or light rain.

Therefore, traffic problems should happen only at Wang Manao interchange. Police would open special lanes to facilitate traffic towards Rama II Road and the traffic should be manageable there, said the deputy commander of highway police. (TNA)











