Commerce Ministry promotes Thai restaurants and spas in Kazakhstan

The Thai Ministry of Commerce has awarded certificates to Thai restaurants in Kazakhstan for authentic taste.

Mr Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), gave out awards to three Thai restaurants in Kazakhstan with the Thai SELECT certification. Among the three restaurants is Bangkok Thai Café in Almaty, which employs Thai chefs and uses ingredients imported from Thailand to give their customers an authentic Thai taste. The restaurant also upholds high hygiene standards, with an open kitchen that allows diners to see all cooking processes.







The Thai SELECT certification ensures that customers will experience authentic Thai cuisine, further promoting Thai food, which is an important soft power asset of the country.

In the meantime, executives from the Ministry of Commerce paid a visit to Pattaya Spa in Almaty. This place has a space displaying iconic Thai products, including elephant shirts and trousers. This establishment received the Thai SELECT Classic certification in November 2022.

There are about 80 Thai spas operating in Kazakhstan, employing more than 300 Thai massage therapists. (NNT)





































