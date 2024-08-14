Heavy rain in Northern, Upper Northeastern, and Eastern Thailand; tropical storm ‘Ampil’ affecting Japan

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain in certain areas of Northern, Upper Northeastern, and Eastern Thailand. Residents in these regions are advised to be cautious of the potential dangers posed by heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and runoff, particularly in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas. This weather pattern is due to a moderate monsoon trough passing over upper Northern Thailand and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin, combined with a moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.







In the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, moderate wind waves are expected, with wave heights of 1-2 meters, and over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to avoid navigating in areas with thunderstorms.

Additionally, the strong tropical storm “Ampil” is currently affecting the southern part of Japan. Those planning to travel to this area should check the weather conditions before departure.

For Bangkok and its surrounding areas, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, mostly in the afternoon to evening. The minimum temperature will be 25-27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 34-36 degrees Celsius.





















































