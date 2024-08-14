Dept. of Land Transport clarifies rules amid Chinese influence concerns

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has addressed concerns about the increasing influence of Chinese companies in the nation’s transport sector, clarifying that transport licenses issued to local businesses cannot be transferred to others, including foreign entities, through acquisition. The department also stipulated that to operate legally, a company must have a majority of Thai shareholders, with at least 51% being Thai nationals.

Reports of rising Chinese involvement have prompted worries about foreign dominance. In response, the DLT reassured the public that all vehicles, even those manufactured in China, must adhere to Thai regulations and are eligible for use if they meet the necessary legal and operational requirements. Presently, over 8,400 Chinese-made vehicles are registered in Thailand's transport sector.







The Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Finance are set to discuss developing more stringent regulatory measures next week to prevent the exploitation of foreign companies disguised as local entities.

The DLT said it remains committed to the Cross-Border Transport Facilitation Agreement under the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) framework, which benefits Thai transport operators. The agreement has been extended until December 31, 2026, with 11 Thai companies approved to operate 458 trucks, promoting regional connectivity and economic integration starting September 1. (NNT)





































