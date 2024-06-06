Heavy rain expected in Northern regions; Thunderstorms in Bangkok

The Meteorological Department reveals that there will be heavy rain in some areas of the northern and upper northeastern regions, as well as the southern region. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain. In Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms covering 40% of the area.

The Meteorological Department’s 24-hour weather forecast indicates that a moderate monsoon trough is passing over the upper part of the northern region and upper Laos, extending to a low-pressure cell over the coast of northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Combined with the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea and upper Thailand, these conditions will cause heavy rain in some parts of the northern and upper northeastern regions. There will also be isolated thunderstorms in the southern region. Residents in these areas should be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







As for the upper Andaman Sea, moderate wind waves are expected with waves 1-2 meters high, and over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms covering 40% of the area. The minimum temperature will be 26-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 33-36 degrees Celsius.









































