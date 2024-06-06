Ambassador of Bangladesh bids farewell upon completion of his tenure in Thailand

H.E. Mr. Mohammed Abdul Hye, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand, paid a farewell call on H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, upon the completion of his tenure in Thailand on 4 June 2024.

The Foreign Minister commended the Ambassador for his significant role in advancing Thailand – Bangladesh relations, particularly in the success of the landmark official visit by H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, in April 2024. Both sides agreed to follow up on the outcome of the visit to enhance cooperation in various areas such as trade and investment facilitation, including through an FTA. In this regard, both sides looked forward to the upcoming visit to Bangladesh of a Thai business delegation led by Dr. Nalinee Taveesin, Thai Trade Representaive (TTR), in July this year. The TTR visit will be an opportunity to follow up on the outcome of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister’s visit in strengthening greater cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, logistics, fisheries, tourism, and food security.







Both sides also noted the importance of connectivity in facilitating people-to-people contacts between the two countries. They highlighted connectivity projects, including Chittagong Port – Ranong Port and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway. As friendly nations, both sides valued the longstanding relationship based, among others, on their cultural affinities. The Ambassador also expressed sincere appreciation to the Thai side for the continued technical and development support extended to Bangladesh, especially by Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA). (MFA)







































