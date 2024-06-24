Heavy rain and strong wind waves warning in Thailand and Andaman Sea June 25-26

Announcement from the Meteorological Department regarding heavy to very heavy rain in Thailand and strong wind waves in the Andaman Sea, Announcement No. 6 (120/2567), effective until June 26, 2567.

The moderately strong southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a monsoon trough passing through the northern and upper northeastern regions, entering a low-pressure cell over the coast of northern Vietnam. This condition causes heavy rainfall in many areas of Thailand, with very heavy rain in some places. The public is advised to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas. Additionally, exercise caution when traveling through thunderstorm-prone areas.







The provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain are as follows:

June 25-26

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak

Northeastern Region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani

Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its vicinity







Eastern Region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat

Southern Region: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang

In the Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be moderately strong, with wave heights of 2-3 meters, and over 3 meters in areas with thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be about 2 meters high and more than 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone areas. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should remain ashore.









































