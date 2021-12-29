Heavy holiday traffic expected on Highway 304 heading to northeast Thailand

The number of motorists on the road has been steadily increasing as people begin returning home for the New Year holidays.

According to traffic reports this morning, more vehicles were seen on Highway 304 passing Chachoengsao’s Phanom Sarakham district, though there have been no reports of congestion so far. According to observers along the highway in Kabin Buri district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, vehicles were maintaining speeds of between 80-100 kilometers per hour as they drove outbound towards their destinations.







Many people have already begun their holiday break or taken early leave to head out to their hometowns or vacation destinations to enjoy the New Year holidays. Heavier traffic on this highway is expected going into this evening. (NNT)





























