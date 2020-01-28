Health Minister confirms eight cases of the coronavirus found

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakulc confirmed that so far eight cases of the coronavirus have been found in Thailand.





These patients were infected with the disease from abroad. Among them, five have already returned home, while three are being treated in the hospitals, supervised by the Ministry of Public Health.

Infrared thermo scan units have been set up at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Krabi international airports for round-the-clock screening of all passengers. The Department of Disease Control has also handed out a “Health Beware Card” for travelers arriving in Thailand.

Thailand’s surveillance and screening system are now 100 percent effective, and the Ministry of Public Health is confident about its ability to handle the situation.