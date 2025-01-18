‘Chinese New Year 2025 Festival’ in Pattaya, Bangkok and across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Both Thais and foreign tourists are encouraged to experience Chinese New Year 2025 celebrations in Thailand. These vibrant and colorful festivities will be held in various destinations with large Thai-Chinese communities around the country. Here are some of the highlights:

– From 19 January to 9 February 2025, on Yaowarat Road (from Odeon Circle to Chaloem Buri intersection), in Bangkok;

– From 28 January to 2 February 2025, at CentralWorld shopping mall, Bangkok;

– From 24 to 26 January, at City Pillar Shrine, Khon Kaen;

– From 25 to 29 January, at Pattaya Klang Activity Square, Chonburi;







– From 28 January to 2 February, at Srinakorn Foundation School, in Hat Yai, Songkhla;

– From 22 January to 2 February, at Sawan Park, in Pak Nam Pho, Nakhon Sawan;

– From 28 January to 2 February, along the Ratprachapattana Dam, Ratchaburi.

More details on these upcoming festivals and events can be found on the Tourism Authority of Thailand website: https://www.thailandfestival.org/. (TAT)

































