Haze expected to choke Bangkok and northern region of Thailand until Monday

BANGKOK – Haze is expected to choke Bangkok and northern parts of the country until Monday next week, due to changing atmospheric patterns and trans-boundary haze outside the country.





Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) member and permanent secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi said the Pollution Control Department’s (PCD) monitoring equipment had detected over 4,000 hotspots in Cambodia.

He said the department has asked the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia to look into them. (NNT)













