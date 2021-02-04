Tourists return to Pattaya-Koh Larn Island

Thai tourists have begun returning to Koh Larn, with many saying they’re confident Pattaya’s disease-control measures will keep them safe from Covid-19.

Tanpana Noncee, 20, came to the resort island Feb. 3 because Pattaya has not reported any new Covid-19 cases in a week and she assumed – correctly – there weren’t many other tourists midweek.



She said she felt that closing the island and strict safety measures in place around Pattaya were effective in quashing the latest coronavirus outbreak. She applauded the many shops and restaurants she saw checking temperatures and following health guidelines.

Sorawith Kakuta said he was eager to return to Koh Larn once Chonburi was downgraded to an “orange zone” for coronavirus surveillance. He said he felt safe and wanted to enjoy Koh Larn’s environment.



