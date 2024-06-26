Hat Yai school director, associates arrested for embezzling student lunch and educational supply funds

The director of a prominent Hat Yai school, along with three associates, has been arrested for allegedly embezzling funds meant for student lunches and educational supplies.

Pol. Maj.Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau on Tuesday held a press conference to announce the arrest and charges against four individuals involved in a corruption scandal.







The accused include Mr. Pipat (56), School Director, Mrs. Ubon (55), Deputy School Director, Mrs. Anchalee (64), Deputy School Director, and Mrs. Thiranan (65), Head of Budget Management.

The investigation began after teachers raised concerns about irregularities in the school lunch program, uniforms, and supplies. These complaints were filed with the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC). Authorities subsequently raided the school and seized evidence.







Upon inspection, the authorities discovered numerous irregularities, especially in the lunch program. Investigators believe the school officials diverted funds meant for student lunches. The government allocates 22 baht per student (Kindergarten-Grade 6) to cover daily meals, including ingredients and preparation. However, evidence suggests the school pocketed 5 baht per student, leaving a meager 17 baht for the actual food, potentially impacting the quality and quantity of meals served. With 1,700 students, this alleged practice resulted in a significant financial gain for those involved.

The investigation also uncovered irregularities in textbooks. Instead of purchasing new ones, the school reportedly distributed used textbooks that students had to return at year-end. If students wanted to keep them, they were forced to pay. These “used” books were likely mixed with new ones and reused the following year.









Moreover, the investigation found evidence of fake receipts for uniforms and materials. Financial support programs for learning materials and uniforms allegedly involved forged receipts signed by parents who never received the funds.

While initial evidence suggests 1-2 years of corruption, authorities suspect the embezzlement could be far more extensive due to the school director’s 20-year tenure.









Investigators estimate the total annual embezzlement could be around 2.19 million baht. This includes 1.2 million baht from various sources and an additional 968,000 baht specifically stolen from lunch funds.

If the 20-year timeframe is confirmed, the total embezzlement could reach a staggering 43.9 million baht.

The case has now been forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the Private Education Commission for further action. (TNA)





































