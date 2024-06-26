Armed Cambodian-Myanmar migrants clash at condo in Samut Prakan

Police raid a condominium in Samut Prakan province after a violent clash between Cambodian and Myanmar workers.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Wichit Boonchinwutikul, Chief of Samut Prakan Provincial Police, led a team of over 50 officers to raid the condo in the Bang Pu area. The raid resulted in the arrest of 50 illegal migrant workers.







The operation was prompted by an incident on the night of June 24, when over 20 Cambodian workers, armed with guns and knives, launched a revenge attack on a group of Myanmar teenagers. The attack left one Myanmar individual seriously injured.

During the raid, police officers meticulously searched each room from the first to the fifth floor of the condo building. The search uncovered approximately 50 migrant workers residing illegally in Thailand. They were detained and will face legal action before being deported.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Wichit stated that the police had received frequent reports of brawls between workers of these two nationalities, causing disturbances to other residents in the area.

The police have arrested two Cambodian suspects involved in the attack and are currently tracking down the remaining members of the group, who are believed to still be in the vicinity. (TNA)















































