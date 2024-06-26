Thai workers head back to Israel post-conflict

The first batch of Thai workers has departed for Israel from Suvarnabhumi Airport, setting off the resumption of labor exports following last year’s disruption due to the Hamas attack. Labor Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that 100 workers left on Tuesday (June 25), with an additional 540 expected to follow by July 3.







In preparation for the journey, all workers underwent extensive training to familiarize themselves with their employment contracts, working conditions, and local customs and cultures. They were also educated on their legal rights and briefed on seeking assistance and responding during emergencies or conflict situations.

Prior to the conflict initiated by Hamas on October 7, approximately 30,000 Thai nationals were employed in Israel, mainly within the agriculture and construction sectors. Following the onset of the conflict, nearly 9,000 workers were repatriated, although others remained in areas assessed as safe from the conflict zones.







During a recent visit to Israel, Minister Phiphat engaged with the Israeli government to discuss the safety of Thai workers, ensuring they are stationed in secure zones with access to adequate emergency shelters. The Department of Employment, which has received over 30,000 applications for just 5,000 agricultural positions available in the second half of the year, is pushing to increase the annual quota for farm workers and expand opportunities for construction workers in Israel. (NNT)





































