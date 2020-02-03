Hat Yai Airport steps up measures against Coronavirus

SONGKHLA – In an attempt to keep people understand better the deadly coronavirus which broke out in China’s Wuhan, airline officials as well as passengers are given face masks upon arrival at Hat Yai International Airport.

Hat Yai International Airport has cooperated with several agencies in preventing the deadly virus.

Earlier, the Thai Lion Air has cancelled five of its chartered flights to and from Chengdu in China.

The cancellation means that there is no flight from China’s risky areas to the southern district.





