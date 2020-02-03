Thai Embassy officers leave for Wuhan

BEIJING – Three Thai officers attached to Thai embassy in Beijing left the Chinese capital Saturday for Wuhan, the city under quarantine as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across China, to assist Thai nationals for returning home.





The Thai embassy posted a message on its website saying that the embassy had dispatched its three officers to facilitate and coordinate with others in taking Thai citizens out of Wuhan.

It said the officers left by car from Beijing to Wuhan with the total distance of over 1,200 kilometres and the trip takes around 15 hours.

They will stay there until they accomplish mission and will strictly follow regulations mapped out by the Beijing government.