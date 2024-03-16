‘Harnessing Investment Treaties for Climate Action – Thailand’s Next Steps’ workshop

Mr. Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs chaired a workshop on ‘Harnessing Investment Treaties for Climate Action: Thailand’s Next Steps’ at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The workshop, attended by representatives from more than 20 government agencies, addressed the key question of how Thailand can utilize investment treaties as a tool to drive climate action.







The speakers included experts from the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Singapore Management University and Chulalongkorn University. The representative of DCCE provided an overview of Thailand’s path towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero GHG emission by 2065, including Thailand’s Climate Change Master Plan 2015-2050, while the two academic experts highlighted the implication of substantive protection under investment treaties on the ability of States to adopt climate-related measures. (MFA)























































