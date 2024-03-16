Songkran festivals line up cross the hottest month of the year in Thailand

Thailand is gearing up to welcome the Songkran Festival with a spectacular in Bangkok. The festival, marking the Thai New Year from April 11-15, will see the capital city come alive with traditional water rituals, music festivals, and cultural showcases.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), key events include the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024, taking place along Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and at Sanam Luang, offering visitors a rich taste of Thai traditions. Music enthusiasts will enjoy the Songkran Bazaar Music Festival 2024 at the Bazaar Ratchadapisek and the Siam Songkran Music Festival 2024 at RCA Central Park, featuring scores of artists and performances.







Water festivals such as the Samyan Water Festival 2024 and S2O Songkran Music Festival 2024 promise thrilling water fights alongside live music, creating a unique festival experience. “World Water Festival: The Songkran Phenomena” also extends the celebration with events such as the Iconic Songkran Festival 2024 at ICONSIAM and the Ultrasonic Water Festival 2024 at Siam Paragon, among others, blending traditional festivities with modern entertainment. (NNT)































