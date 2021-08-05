Guidelines for food purchases in department stores and shopping centers in Thailand’s dark red zones

Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has issued guidelines for food purchases in department stores and shopping centers in dark red zones. Purchases can be made as follows:

  1. Purchase through delivery services.
  2. Call the restaurant to order. Restaurants and Supermarkets in Malls will deliver to locations designated for food pickup.

Sellers (food and drink shops in department stores/shopping centers/community malls) have to provide space designated as a waiting area with appropriate distancing measures in order to prevent congestion. They can also sell at designated areas in supermarkets. (NNT)


