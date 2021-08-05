Guidelines for food purchases in department stores and shopping centers in Thailand’s dark red zones

Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has issued guidelines for food purchases in department stores and shopping centers in dark red zones. Purchases can be made as follows:

Purchase through delivery services. Call the restaurant to order. Restaurants and Supermarkets in Malls will deliver to locations designated for food pickup.

Sellers (food and drink shops in department stores/shopping centers/community malls) have to provide space designated as a waiting area with appropriate distancing measures in order to prevent congestion. They can also sell at designated areas in supermarkets. (NNT)





























