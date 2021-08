Pattaya will open registration for 2,000-baht stipends for residents affected by coronavirus-control measures.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Aug. 4, signups for legally registered Pattaya City residents will be taken online, at city hall, and Pattaya schools 2, 5, 7, 8 and 10.

The mayor said the city is currently preparing and fine-tuning its system for verifying household registrations. He estimated 97,000 families would qualify.