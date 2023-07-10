‘Citizens Stop Apec 2022’ protesters sue police over injuries sustained

Clashes between ‘Citizens Stop Apec 2022’ protesters and riot police on Bangkok’s Din So Road in November of last year resulted in several injuries. Those injured Wednesday (5 July) filed a lawsuit against the Royal Thai Police and the national police chief, calling for 12 million baht in total compensation.

Phayu Bunsophon from the Dao Din democracy group, together with 18 other individuals who protested last year with the “Citizens Stop Apec 2022” movement, filed their suit at the Administrative Court.







The lawsuit specifically names the Royal Thai Police, the Royal Thai Police commissioner-general, the deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, the commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, the commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6, the commander of the Protection and Crowds Control Division, and the superintendent of Samran Rat Police Station in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.



The plaintiffs’ claims accuse those named of violating freedom of assembly and using violence against demonstrators. They cite bodily harm, mental distress, loss of time, loss of income, reputational harm, and debasement of human dignity as grounds for seeking monetary compensation totaling roughly 12 million baht for the 19 plaintiffs.







The plaintiffs further called on the court to order the national police chief and the relevant police unit commanders to make efforts to ensure that no excessive force is used when police forces oversee public demonstrations. They also called on the police to adhere to global principles and protect people’s right to peaceful assembly. (NNT)

















