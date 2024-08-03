Gov’t warns against digital wallet registration scams

The Thai government on Friday warned citizens against falling victim to online scams related to the registration process for its 10,000 baht digital wallet handout scheme.

Deputy government spokesperson Karom Polpornklang said the registration for the digital wallet program, which runs from August 1 to September 15, 2024, should only be done through the official “Thang Rath” mobile application or at 5,207 designated walk-in centers nationwide.







“We have detected suspicious activities on social media platforms that may be linked to online fraud,” he said.

These include the creation of fake Facebook groups and pages disseminating misleading information about the program, as well as posts offering unauthorized assistance with registration.

The government emphasized that smartphone users must verify their identity and register personally through the Thang Rath app. For those without smartphones, registration services are available at community digital centers, post offices, and branches of state-owned banks across the country.









Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reported that over 16.5 million people had registered for the program between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the first day. He expressed confidence that the total would exceed 20 million registrations within the first two days.

“The system has not crashed as some had worried,” Thavisin said, adding that everything was proceeding according to schedule. He believes the Thang Rath app will serve as a “shortcut” to propel the country towards a digital society. (TNA)





































