Raid on Chinese supermarkets in Bangkok, unregistered food seized

In a concerted effort to protect public health, Thai authorities have conducted raids on 12 Chinese supermarkets across the capital, seizing thousands of food and beverage items that lacked the mandatory Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration number.

The joint operation, involving the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), the FDA, and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration officials, uncovered a wide range of products, including processed foods and beverages that failed to meet the country’s food safety standards.







According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Wittaya Sriprasertphap, CPPD commander, all food products sold in Thailand must be approved by the FDA. He warned consumers against purchasing items without a registration number, as they may pose serious health risks due to subpar manufacturing practices and unknown ingredients.

Deputy Secretary-General of the FDA, Pharmacist Weerachai Nolwachai, emphasized the agency’s commitment to rigorous food safety inspections and strict enforcement of food regulations. He urged businesses to prioritize consumer safety by ensuring that all products comply with FDA standards.









Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the owners of the 12 supermarkets, who face charges under the Food Act for selling food products with incorrect labeling. Violators could face fines of up to 30,000 baht.

The FDA has also instructed provincial health offices nationwide to step up surveillance and take action against any establishments selling unregistered food products. (TNA)





































