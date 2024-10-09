Gov’t unveils flood prevention plan for North

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Center has outlined five strategies to address the severe flooding and landslide risks in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, following a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. The meeting, which included representatives from the Chiang Rai Forward Operations Center via online conferencing, reviewed the ongoing challenges and developed tailored approaches for each province based on their differing circumstances.



Chiang Rai’s response will focus on managing the impact of powerful mudflows, while Chiang Mai’s strategy will prioritize solutions for heavy rainfall, water overflow, and urban flooding. Authorities have been instructed to assess the feasibility of constructing small dams around Chiang Mai’s metropolitan areas to protect critical infrastructure. Relevant agencies will then be assigned to implement these protective measures based on the study’s findings.

Efforts to restore the natural flow of the Ping River will also be a priority, as its watercourse has been obstructed by both natural sediment buildup and human activities. The Royal Irrigation Department and other local agencies have been tasked with devising solutions to deepen and widen the riverbed to enhance drainage and reduce flood risks. In addition, rehabilitation of upstream forests will be undertaken to improve the water retention capacity, while agricultural activities in sensitive watershed areas will be more strictly regulated.







A specialized working group has been formed to develop comprehensive short-, medium-, and long-term strategies, with a detailed action plan expected within three months. The measures are intended to provide sustainable solutions for mitigating future disasters and reducing the impact of extreme weather events in the northern provinces. (NNT)





































