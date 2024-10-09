Thai PM orders safety checks for 13,000 gas-powered buses within 60 days

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatrahas ordered a comprehensive safety inspection of all 13,000 gas-powered buses operating in the country within the next 60 days, Oct 9.

Until the checks are completed, these buses will be taken off the road. The government is also reviewing existing laws related to public transportation to ensure stricter safety standards.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap announced the decision following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, saying that the Prime Minister had expressed deep concern over road safety, particularly regarding vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).



“All 13,000 gas-powered buses must undergo rigorous safety checks within the next 60 days,” Jirayu said. “No bus will be allowed to operate until it has passed inspection.”

The Department of Land Transport has issued a directive outlining the inspection procedures, which include checks on gas tanks, engine components, and emergency equipment.

Buses that fail to meet the safety standards will be suspended from operation until necessary repairs are made.

In addition to the bus inspections, the Department of Marine has been tasked with conducting safety checks on approximately 15,000 passenger boats and 108 river-cruise vessels. These inspections will focus on the safety of cooking gas installations and the overall condition of the natural gas vessels.

The Ministry of Education has been requested to advise schools to avoid using gas-powered buses for field trips until the inspections are complete.







Schools requiring transportation are advised to hire charter buses or non-public buses and to ensure that these vehicles undergo thorough safety checks.

The government’s move comes in response to the bus fire incident, which killed 23 students and teachers while taking a field trip on Oct 1. (TNA)





































