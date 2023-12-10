Gov’t to crackdown on illegal lending practices

The government has intensified its efforts against illegal loans and loan sharks, prioritizing them as national issues. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has described such lending practices as equivalent to “modern-day slavery” and is focused on eliminating them to improve public welfare.

Debtors impacted by these illicit loans can seek assistance through the Damrongtham Center hotline at 1567 or local district offices until February 29. Already, 75,199 people have registered for help with debts totaling around 3.82 billion baht.







The Royal Thai Police (RTP) and the Office of the Prime Minister have established hotlines (1599 and 1111, respectively) to report loan sharks. Complaints will be promptly addressed, allowing for immediate police action.

The government’s strategy also includes mediation between debtors and lenders to reach fair settlements. These agreements, monitored by the Interior Ministry, will focus on feasible repayment terms. The Prime Minister’s Office will oversee these arrangements; unresolved cases may lead to legal action.







Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul has also warned lenders against preventing debtors from accessing this support and noted that vandalism or retaliatory actions would only lead to more severe legal consequences. (NNT)



























