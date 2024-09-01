Gov’t to begin digital money handout within two weeks

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has announced that the government is expected to begin implementing its policies, including the digital money handout, within two weeks. The revised cabinet lineup is currently under review by the Secretariat of the Cabinet and the Council of State, with a decision on the next steps anticipated soon.

The digital wallet scheme, the Pheu Thai Party’s primary economic strategy, is still under consideration amid concerns about its financial viability. Initially, the plan proposed a 10,000-baht handout to 50 million eligible Thais, but it may now be revised to start with 15 million state welfare cardholders. Further distribution could be decided after the new fiscal year begins on October 1.







Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has indicated that the cabinet lineup is nearly finalized, with only the verification of nominated ministers’ qualifications remaining. This process is expected to be completed within a week.

As the government prepares to address the country’s economic challenges, there is growing public anticipation for action during this critical period, with a focus on maintaining unity among coalition partners. (NNT)





































