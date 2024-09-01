Forest Dept. seizes five rai of land at hill top linked to fatal landslides

PHUKET, Thailand – The Royal Forest Department (RFD) has seized approximately five rai of land at the top of Nak Koet hill in Phuket’s capital district, linked to the August 23 landslides that resulted in 13 deaths. The land, located within Phra Yai Temple, was identified as part of a reserve forest. An investigation revealed that a car park had been constructed in the monastery area without proper authorization.







The RFD has lodged a formal complaint with Karon police, leading to the land seizure and a charge of land encroachment against a local foundation that operates the hilltop temple. Local authorities are investigating whether the temple was responsible for the landslides, which followed heavy rains and damaged over 50 properties.

The foundation’s president has been summoned for questioning, and the RFD confirmed that the temple had requested permission in 2020 to build a large Buddha statue on a 15-rai plot, a request still under cabinet review. The department stated that the land outside the pending request must be confiscated, and legal action will be pursued against those involved in the encroachment. Visitors are currently advised to avoid the hilltop monastery. (NNT)





































