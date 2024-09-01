Governor inspects Chao Phraya River embankments to strengthen flood defenses

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt of Bangkok, accompanied by Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon, Advisor Attaset Petchmeesri, and officials from the Drainage and Sewerage Department, conducted an on-site inspection of embankments along the Chao Phraya River on August 31. The inspection focused on reinforcing flood defenses in the Rongsi community, Yan Nawa District, and the Song Wat embankment area in Samphanthawong District.

At the Rongsi community site, the Drainage and Sewerage Department has already prepared sandbags to be used as temporary barriers in areas without permanent embankments. Although the current water levels do not necessitate the deployment of sandbags, officials are closely monitoring the situation, particularly around October 20, 2024, when sea levels are expected to peak. The authorities are also on high alert for potential flooding from river water, seawater, and rainfall.



During the inspection of the Song Wat embankment along the Chao Phraya River, Governor Chadchart addressed public concerns about the current water situation. He noted that the water flow at Bang Sai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, is currently at 1,300 cubic meters per second. Bangkok needs to remain vigilant if the flow rate reaches 2,500 cubic meters per second. The first surge of water is expected to reach Bangkok on September 1-2, 2024, as water is already being gradually released from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat Province.

The governor first inspected the embankment in front of Phuey Ying Shrine, where the original structure had suffered leaks, allowing water to seep through and create voids. A new embankment, constructed with 9-meter steel sheet piles reinforced with concrete, is expected to be completed by the end of October. In the event of rising waters, the flood defenses will be bolstered by pumping systems and additional sandbags.







However, other vulnerable points remain along the Song Wat embankment, such as the areas near a shoe factory and riverside homes, which require immediate attention. Overall, Governor Chadchart reassured the public that the situation is under control but emphasized the need for meticulous planning at joint sections of the embankment to ensure a watertight seal. (TNA)

































