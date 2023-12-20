Gov’t marks 90 days of progress under PM Srettha

The Public Relations Department (PRD) has released a report summarizing the Thai government’s achievements in the first 90 days under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The document outlines key areas of progress, including expense reduction, revenue generation, opportunity expansion, structural reformation, and diplomatic initiatives.

In terms of reducing expenses, the government has achieved several milestones, such as lowering electricity costs to 3.99 baht per unit, stabilizing cooking gas prices, and reducing fares for certain electric train lines. Other measures include financial support for rice and sugarcane farmers, comprehensive debt solutions, a debt moratorium for farmers, and the introduction of a universal healthcare card in select provinces.







For revenue generation, the government has focused on stimulating tourism by offering free visas to visitors from select countries and implementing a digital wallet project. Salary increases for government employees, expansion of the OTOP (One Tambon One Product) program to online platforms, and extending service establishment operating hours are also part of these efforts.

Opportunity expansion includes promoting large infrastructure projects like the Landbridge project, aiming to boost trade and the economy. Opening four-sided border trade and transforming agricultural land for better use are also highlighted.







Structural reformation efforts involve the introduction of the Clean Air Act, new fishing laws, improved investment facilitation laws, the promotion of the Equal Marriage Law, and new film and game legislation.

The report also mentions the government’s diplomatic efforts to stabilize the economy and open global market opportunities for Thailand. The “90 Days Without a Break” initiative saw the Prime Minister visiting over 24 provinces to address local issues directly, including a cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu province and the introduction of models to combat poverty, drug addiction, and agricultural chemical problems. (NNT)



























