Govt launches ‘Coding for Better Life’ program to promote development of digital ecosystem and human capital

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that the Government has a policy to promote digital technology to enhance national competitiveness. The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), in collaboration with partners from both the public and private sectors, has recently launched the “Coding for Better Life” program to promote the development of digital ecosystem and human capital.

The “Coding for Better Life” program is part of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s long-term plan to sustainably tackle shortage of workforces with digital literacy through developing coding skill in youths, instructors, educational personnel, parents, and the broader public, and upgrading related basic infrastructure.







The development of digital ecosystem under the ‘Coding for Better Life’ program will be carried out in 4 areas:

Development of Coding Infrastructure in 1,500 schools nationwide Coding Coach Incubation to develop coding curricula and enhance teaching skills of over 3,000 instructors. More than 20 coding curricula in 3 levels (Basic, Intermediate and Advanced) will be developed. Acceleration Through Coding Challenge to foster extracurricular learning by actively engaging teachers and students in intensive coding skill enhancement program Awareness Coding Thailand to create awareness on coding among parents and the public, and to apply coding skills in wide-ranging contexts, e.g., agriculture, business operations, technology and creative digital innovation, etc.

The Government Spokesperson added that the Government continues to push forward the development of digital investment and human capital. Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin has met and discussed possible cooperation with global tech giants, such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Huawei. Apple, in particular, is considering its collaboration with Thailand in sharpening skills of Thai application developers through human resource development program and business collaboration.







The Prime Minister handed down a policy on promoting digital knowledge and skill to cover both infrastructure and skill development, such as, upskill – reskill, in order to prepare for the transition and in line with the labor market demand. In his dialogues with world’s leading firms, the Prime Minister also encouraged business matching to enhance national competitiveness and drive forward Thailand’s digital economy at the global level. (PRD)





























