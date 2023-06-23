Bangkok ranks No. 1 for world’s most bookings

Bangkok has become the number one city in the world for bookings, confirming its status as a highly popular place to visit. Thailand itself has also achieved significant success, securing the second position as the world’s most-preferred tourist destination worldwide, following Japan. According to a recent survey conducted by Agoda, a leading online travel booking company, the global tourism sector is swiftly recovering.







Notably, there has been a remarkable increase by approximately 60% in the number of foreign tourists seeking information about Thailand over the past five months, compared to the figures recorded in 2019. This growing interest has also led to a rise in the popularity of alternative tourist spots within the country.

Looking ahead, this trend suggests the potential to attract tourists from other countries, presenting a promising outlook for Thailand’s tourism industry in the future. (PRD)















