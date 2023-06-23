Bangkok ranks No. 1 for world’s most bookings

By Pattaya Mail
0
243
There has been a remarkable increase by approximately 60% in the number of foreign tourists seeking information about Thailand over the past five months, compared to the figures recorded in 2019.

Bangkok has become the number one city in the world for bookings, confirming its status as a highly popular place to visit. Thailand itself has also achieved significant success, securing the second position as the world’s most-preferred tourist destination worldwide, following Japan. According to a recent survey conducted by Agoda, a leading online travel booking company, the global tourism sector is swiftly recovering.



Notably, there has been a remarkable increase by approximately 60% in the number of foreign tourists seeking information about Thailand over the past five months, compared to the figures recorded in 2019. This growing interest has also led to a rise in the popularity of alternative tourist spots within the country.

Looking ahead, this trend suggests the potential to attract tourists from other countries, presenting a promising outlook for Thailand’s tourism industry in the future. (PRD)







RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR