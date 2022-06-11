Governor to find effective solutions to Bangkok’s traffic congestion within a year

Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, has pledged to find effective solutions to Bangkok’s traffic congestion within a year.

During a meeting with the Traffic Police Division (TPD), Chadchart stated that he intends to implement an intelligent traffic management system and establish a joint working group to investigate the feasibility of implementing it by next summer. Members of the working group will come from the TPD, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and the Ministry of Transport.







According to the Bangkok governor, the joint working group will also include personnel from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA), the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, the Expressway Authority of Thailand, and 30 other organizations in the capital city.

Chadchart said a number of officials will be assigned positions at the center to coordinate aid during emergency situations and natural disasters in BMA-managed districts.







The former transport minister noted that one of the primary factors impeding the improvement of Bangkok’s traffic management is the fact that traffic flow at major intersections is still manually controlled by traffic officers who are unaware of the current traffic conditions in neighboring areas. Executives from the BMA and TPD will now meet once a month to discuss plans and evaluate their efforts to improve Bangkok’s traffic. (NNT)

































