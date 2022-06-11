Thai PM grateful for anti-drug aid from Laos

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his gratitude towards Laos for its efforts to help Thailand tackle narcotic, human-trafficking and call scam issues.

Gen KongcheepTantrawanit, spokesman of the Defence Ministry, said Gen Prayut extended the gratitude to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Chansamone Chanyalath who paid a visit to Government House during his attendance at the 27th meeting of the Thai-Lao General Border Commission.







Gen Chansamone said Laos appreciated Thailand’s contribution to COVID-19 control in Laos from the start. He also said that over the past three years Thai-Lao border security was more stable thanks to effective mechanisms for border cooperation concerning solutions to narcotics and illegal migration.





On the same occasion, Gen Prayut who is also the defence minister praised Laos for its cooperation to tackle call scams based on the Golden Triangle and to reopen nine border crossings with Thailand to stimulate economy and border trade amid improving COVID-19 situations as Thailand had requested. (TNA)

































