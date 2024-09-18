Governor inspects major sidewalk renovation on Lat Phrao Road, 20 km stretch to Lam Sali to be fully upgraded

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the Lat Phrao intersection to inspect the ongoing renovation of sidewalks along Lat Phrao Road, extending to Lam Sali intersection on September 17. He remarked that the sidewalks along this route have been in poor condition due to the construction of the Yellow Line MRT, water pipe installations, and other projects. This stretch of road, which is densely populated, is also affected by the ongoing project by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) to relocate power lines underground.



The renovation covers both sides of Lat Phrao Road, totaling 20 kilometers. It aims to improve the entire sidewalk, ensuring it is safe and walkable. The project has been underway for five days and is being built according to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) standards, incorporating Universal Design principles to ensure accessibility for everyone.

Governor Chadchart emphasized the importance of organizing construction materials carefully and ensuring that manhole covers are properly installed to avoid hazards for pedestrians. He also stressed the need to clearly demarcate pedestrian paths from construction areas to maintain safety and convenience. While he acknowledged that the ongoing construction might cause temporary inconvenience, he urged the public to be patient, assuring that once completed in early 2025, the Lat Phrao sidewalks would be significantly improved, offering a safer and more pleasant walking experience for all.



















































