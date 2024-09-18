Cable thief arrested! suspect behind power outages on Ratchawong Road caught

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapal announced the arrest of a 27-year-old Lao national, who had been stealing electrical cables on September 16. The suspect was apprehended by police officers from Phra Ratchawang Police Station at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Ratchawong Road in Samphanthawong District. He is accused of nighttime theft and stealing public utilities. The police are now proceeding with legal actions against him.



The BMA spokesperson revealed that the arrest followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen, who had reported the theft to Phra Nakhon District officials on September 4 at 7:01 p.m. The thief had stolen 208 meters of copper wire from Ong Ang Canal, valued at 180,000 baht. CCTV footage clearly captured the suspect’s face and motorcycle, which helped lead to his arrest.

On the day of the arrest, September 16, another tip came in reporting a similar cable theft on Ratchawong Road. Police responded and apprehended the suspect, who confessed to being the person caught on camera and identified in the warrant.







The BMA spokesperson further explained that the city has been facing frequent power outages caused by such cable thefts. These power disruptions pose serious safety risks to residents and commuters. The BMA expressed gratitude to the vigilant citizens and law enforcement officers who helped bring the culprit to justice.

The spokesperson urged the public to continue reporting suspicious activity, especially involving power line thefts, by contacting the police at 191 or the BMA’s hotline 1555, or via the Traffy Fondue app.

































