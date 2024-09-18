‘We Travel Together’ co-payment scheme returns to stimulate domestic tourism

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is considering the reintroduction of the “We Travel Together” co-payment scheme to stimulate domestic tourism. The initiative, which previously provided subsidies of up to 40% on accommodation, airfares, and dining at local establishments, encourages spending among Thai travelers, supporting the recovery of the tourism sector post-COVID-19.

Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced plans for the scheme during a recent meeting with over 20 tourism entrepreneurs and associations. He noted that the program benefited many businesses, from large hotels to small food vendors. Following Cabinet approval, the campaign could quickly be commenced, utilizing existing registration platforms such as the “Pao Tang” application.







The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is also exploring the possibility of removing the age limit of 18 for participants in the scheme to maximize engagement. TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said careful consideration would be given to the timing of the campaign, especially during peak tourist periods when prices often rise.

In parallel, discussions are ongoing regarding a proposed landing tax for foreign arrivals to generate funds for tourist infrastructure and safety initiatives. Minister Sorawong indicated his support for this tax but stressed that its implementation details must be carefully considered to avoid deterring travelers. (NNT)





































