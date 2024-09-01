Deputy Governor oversees street vendor area around Tha Tian on Maharaj Road

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Governor Chakkaphan Phewngam, along with Deputy Permanent Secretary Supakit Chearavanont, visited Phra Nakhon District to oversee the implementation of Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s policies on August 31. They were accompanied by the Director of the City Law Enforcement Department and the Phra Nakhon District Director.

The team inspected the area around Tha Tian on Maharaj Road, where the district has revoked the permits for 24 vendors who were previously allowed to operate outside the designated areas since April 22. These vendors have now been relocated to a new trading area near the entrance of Tha Tian Pier, adjacent to the Crown Property Bureau’s office at Tha Rong Mo Pier.



The district has been instructed to develop a new plan for organizing street vendors in accordance with the 2024 trading guidelines and conditions. The district is also tasked with informing vendors of the new regulations and inviting them to a meeting to ensure they understand the requirements. Vendors are given a timeframe to comply with the rules, which include not placing goods beyond the designated boundaries and cleaning their trading areas daily. Additionally, vendors are expected to clean the sidewalks in their trading zones every Monday, which is a non-trading day.

If vendors adhere to the guidelines and maintain order, the area may be designated as a permanent trading spot. However, if vendors fail to comply, their trading privileges may be revoked, and they will be relocated to a district-prepared area or a designated Hawker Center to ensure orderliness in the district.



















































