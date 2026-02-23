Government warns against consuming animals dead from unknown causes amid rabies concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Government has issued a strict warning against slaughtering or consuming animals that die from unknown causes, following confirmed rabies cases in several regions. The public is also urged to follow the “5 Don’ts” principle to reduce the risk of fatal infection.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister Airin Phanrit stated that the rabies situation remains concerning, especially in the eastern, northeastern, and southern regions. The Department of Disease Control reported one rabies-related death in Rayong Province between January 1 and February 20, 2026. Nationwide testing found infections in 50 animals, most of which were dogs.







The Government urges the public to avoid slaughtering or consuming raw meat from animals that die without known causes, especially cattle and buffaloes, as rabies can be transmitted to humans. Once symptoms appear, the disease is always fatal, and there is no cure.

For prevention, the public should monitor pets for symptoms such as lethargy, aggression, excessive salivation, or unsteady walking, and notify livestock authorities immediately if these are observed. In cases of bites or scratches, wash wounds thoroughly with soap and water for 15 minutes, disinfect the area, and seek medical attention immediately for vaccination. Do not wait to observe the animal.



The “5 Don’ts” to prevent dog bites are: do not tease, do not step on animals, do not separate fighting dogs with bare hands, do not disturb animals while eating, and do not approach stray animals.

Pet owners are urged to vaccinate dogs and cats annually. Suspected cases can be reported to local livestock offices. For more information, contact the Department of Disease Control hotline at 1422 or the Department of Livestock Development hotline at 06-3225-6888, available 24 hours a day. (NNT)



































