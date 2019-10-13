Thai nationals in typhoon-hit Japan safe

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand has reported that no Thai nationals in Japan have been injured or killed as category-five Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall on the island country Saturday.

Busadee Santipitaks, the ministry’s spokesperson and Director-General of the Information Department, quoted the information from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo as saying, “The 19th Typhoon triggered heavy rainfall in Tokyo and Tokai city in Aichi Prefecture, despite the fact that it has yet to make landfall.”

The report also indicated that about 480,000 households are also facing a power outage, while several houses in the Shiba area of Minato Ward in Tokyo have been damaged. Japanese officials already issued evacuation orders in various towns, including Hachioji and Sakamihara.

Nonetheless, the Thai embassy is urging Thais in Kansai, Kanto, and Tokai regions to closely follow the latest development from local administration, locate the nearest storm shelters, and stay indoors.