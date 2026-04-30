Gold price turbulence prompts surprise inspections in Bangkok’s Yaowarat

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isaraphakdi led a joint inspection of gold shops in Bangkok’s Yaowarat District on April 29, 2026, to ensure the quality and transparency of Thai gold jewelry and protect consumers amid price fluctuations.

On behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister Supamas was joined by the Secretary-General of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), the President of the Gold Traders Association, and the Director of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT). The inspection aimed to strengthen consumer confidence through the “Standardized Thai Gold” project by ensuring all gold products meet strict purity, weight, and legal labeling standards.







​The inspection took place amid significant global gold price volatility due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, with local prices fluctuating up to 20 times daily. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed concern for citizens involved in gold trading and savings, both in stores and online. To protect investors, Minister Supamas supervised the collection of gold samples for laboratory testing by GIT to certify compliance with international standards.

Minister Supamas emphasized that the OCPB is taking a proactive approach across all sectors. In addition to gold, the agency is expediting cases related to flight cancellations, fraudulent “ghost tours,” and deceptive online shopping. She also noted new labeling regulations for Electric Vehicles (EVs) to ensure buyers receive accurate technical information.

​Consumers who experience unfair trade practices are encouraged to report incidents immediately via the OCPB’s 1166 hotline or the OCPB Connect mobile application. (NNT)

















































