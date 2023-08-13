Government agencies celebrate Queen Mother’s birthday

Government agencies nationwide held ceremonies and events to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday on Saturday, August 12.

The Royal Thai Army Commander in Chief Gen Narongpan Jitkaewthae presided over an alms-giving ceremony and religious services, in celebration of the 91st birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters. The Royal Thai Army on this occasion delivered six livestock animals to the Department of Animal Army and other items to the Veterinary Army School in Nakhon Nayok province.







The Royal Thai Army is also holding an exhibition honoring Her Majesty and a blood drive at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok. The army from July 18 to August 4 held a mass ordination ceremony at Wat Bowonniwet Vihara in Bangkok, celebrating this auspicious time of the year.

In Sa Kaeo province, the provincial cultural office and council held an exhibition to mark Her Majesty’s birthday at Pang Sida Auditorium in Sa Kaeo Provincial Hall. The event features goods produced by members of the provincial cultural council.







In Trang province, the provincial administrative office released 200,000 marine animals to celebrate this special occasion. This event was held at Nong Pruyon Park in Nong Bo subdistrict, and aimed to promote the conservation of marine animals, together with the restoration of local ecosystems. (NNT)



















