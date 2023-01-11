GOT7’s Park Jinyoung to begin Asian tour in Bangkok in February

Thai GOT7 fans, or Thai Aghase, will be thrilled to hear that Park Jinyoung, a member of the popular K-pop group GOT7, will begin his Asian tour in Bangkok in February to meet his fans before leaving to serve in the military at the end of next year.

The “2023 Park Jinyoung Fanconcert ’Rendezvous’ in Bangkok: Secret Meeting Between You And Me” will be held at Union Hall 2 of Union Mall shopping center, on February Feb 18 and 19. This will be an opportunity for Aghase to bid farewell to the singer who will take leave for military service at the end of 2023.







In addition to being a vocalist in GOT7 and his music activities which garnered fans around the world, Jinyoung is well-known for being a talented actor who has been in Korean drama series and films such as Yumi’s Cells, the Devil Judge, and Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Tickets will be available from Thai Ticket Major outlets and thaiticketmajor.com on Christmas Day from 10 AM onwards. Please visit facebook.com/gmmshow for more details. (NNT)

































