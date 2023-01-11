Thailand ranks 1st place in ASEAN in Sustainable Development Report 2022

The Sustainable Development Report (SDR) 2022 by United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN) is an annual assessment of each of the 193 UN Member States on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the SDR 2022, Thailand ranked first place in ASEAN and 44th out of 163 UN Member States with the score 74.13.







The area in which Thailand performed the best is “No Poverty.” Other areas are on track or maintaining achievements, including quality education, clean water and sanitation, industry innovation and infrastructure, and responsible consumption and production. (PRD)

































