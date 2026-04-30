Kazakhstan reaches out to Thai travelers with new tourism push to deepen cultural and travel links

BANGKOK, Thailand – Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Thailand, in cooperation with The Bangkok Club, has hosted the launch of a new guidebook promoting travel to Kazakhstan and supporting closer ties with Thailand.

Kazakh Ambassador to Thailand Margulan Baimukhan presided over the event’s opening, stressing tourism’s vital role in economic growth and the potential for stronger cooperation with Thailand. Thai officials echoed the sentiment, noting that cultural tourism can deepen connections between the two countries and encourage greater understanding among their people.



A panel discussion followed, featuring a Thai filmmaker, an actress, and a travel blogger who shared their experiences visiting Kazakhstan. The discussion offered perspectives on destinations, travel conditions, and cultural experiences in the country.

The guidebook provides Thai travelers with information on tourist attractions, activities, flights, and accommodation options in Kazakhstan, serving as a resource for travel planning and boosting people-to-people ties between the two nations. (NNT)

















































