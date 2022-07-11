Bangkok launches new park projects to expand public green spaces

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in cooperation with various agencies, local communities and businesses, is developing new parks throughout the capital as part of efforts to expand public green spaces.







The initiatives are in line with proposals made by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt during his election campaign this year to address Bangkok’s environmental issues.

A study conducted by Chulalongkorn University’s Urban Design and Development Center (UDDC) found that residents in the city must travel an average 4.5 km to reach the nearest green space.





The challenge will be finding sufficient empty areas to develop into new parks, with the governor saying negotiations are already underway with private property owners and authorities to contribute to the projects. (NNT)

































