German tourist third reported case of monkeypox in Phuket

The Public Health Ministry on Wednesday reported Thailand’s third monkeypox case in Phuket, a 25-year-old German man, arriving in Thailand on July 18.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control said that the patient was a tourist and had symptoms shortly after his arrival, so it was believed he contracted the virus before entering Thailand.







He had fever, swollen lymph nodes and developed a genital rash before it spread to other parts of his body.

The incubation period for monkeypox can last up to 21 days. The authorities are tracking those who had close contact with him. (TNA)

































